Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 124.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The 50 day MA is 84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 102.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,122m. Find out more information at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.