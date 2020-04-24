Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.3% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 102.73. Now with the previous closing price of 76.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.3%. The 50 day MA is 60.78 and the 200 day MA is 82.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,957m. Company Website: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

