Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 123.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 97.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.22 and the 200 day MA is 98.1. The company has a market cap of $14,117m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.