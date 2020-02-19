Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 110 and has a mean target at 123.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,876m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

