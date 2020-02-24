Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 123.64. With the stocks previous close at 102.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 95.22 and the 200 day moving average is 96.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,720m. Company Website: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

