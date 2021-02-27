Exact Sciences Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 226 and 154 with the average target price sitting at 173. With the stocks previous close at 134.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day MA is 144.05 while the 200 day moving average is 115.88. The company has a market cap of $22,202m. Company Website: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company’s pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test’s performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.