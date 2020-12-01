Exact Sciences Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 161 and 140 calculating the mean target price we have 150.43. Now with the previous closing price of 118.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.3%. The day 50 moving average is 116.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 94.86. The market cap for the company is $18,210m. Find out more information at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.