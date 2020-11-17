Exact Sciences Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Twitter
Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 161 and 140 with the average target price sitting at 150.43. Now with the previous closing price of 122.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 112.85 and the 200 day moving average is 92.46. The market cap for the company is $18,272m. Visit the company website at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

