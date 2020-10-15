EVRAZ plc 45.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

EVRAZ plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. EVRAZ plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 520 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 45.7% from today’s opening price of 356.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.7 points and increased 45.7 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 433.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 200.6 GBX.

EVRAZ plc has a 50 day moving average of 341.87 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 318.23. There are currently 1,456,872,603 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,659,081. Market capitalisation for LON:EVR is £5,189,380,389 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn