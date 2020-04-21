EVRAZ plc 16.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

EVRAZ plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EVR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. EVRAZ plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 300 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 16.9% from the opening price of 256.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.5 points and decreased 149.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 710.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 200.6 GBX.

EVRAZ plc has a 50 day moving average of 298.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 415.56. There are currently 1,451,907,773 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,517,740. Market capitalisation for LON:EVR is £3,525,232,117 GBP.

