Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.8% Upside

Evolution Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (EPM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 77.8%. The day 50 moving average is 2.64 and the 200 day moving average is 2.7. The company has a market cap of $74m. Visit the company website at: http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

