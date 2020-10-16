Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.2% Upside

Evolution Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (EPM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 76.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.64. The market cap for the company is $73m. Company Website: http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

