Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Evolution Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (EPM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.1%. The 50 day MA is 6.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.89. The market cap for the company is $223m. Find out more information at: https://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $346m based on the market concensus.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas; Williston Basin covering an area of 148,480 acres located in North Dakota; Jonah Field covering an area of 5,280 acres located in Sublette County, Wyoming; and small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

