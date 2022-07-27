Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Evolution Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (EPM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 8.6 and has a mean target at 9.05. Now with the previous closing price of 6.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.28 while the 200 day moving average is 6.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $217m. Find out more information at: https://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $310m based on the market concensus.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.