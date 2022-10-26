Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Evolution Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (EPM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 10.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day MA is 7.37 while the 200 day moving average is 6.72. The market cap for the company is $262m. Visit the company website at: https://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $339m based on the market concensus.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas; Williston Basin covering an area of 148,480 acres located in North Dakota; Jonah Field covering an area of 5,280 acres located in Sublette County, Wyoming; and small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.