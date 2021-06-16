Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.0% Downside

Evolution Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (EPM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.9 while the 200 day moving average is 3.43. The company has a market cap of $172m. Find out more information at: http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.