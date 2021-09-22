Evolution Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Evolution Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (EPM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.55 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.22 and the 200 day MA is 4.06. The company has a market cap of $170m. Company Website: http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.