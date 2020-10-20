Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc with ticker code (EVH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 10.5 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $963m. Company Website: http://www.evolenthealth.com

Evolent Health, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn