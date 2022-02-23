Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.7% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc found using ticker (EVH) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 35 and has a mean target at 38.4. With the stocks previous close at 23.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 64.7%. The day 50 moving average is 24.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.68. The market cap for the company is $2,048m. Visit the company website at: https://www.evolenthealth.com

The potential market cap would be $3,372m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Evolent Health, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. Evolent Health was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.