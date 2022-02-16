Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.7% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc with ticker code (EVH) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 35 and has a mean target at 38.4. Now with the previous closing price of 23.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.17 and the 200 day MA is 24.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,187m. Find out more information at: https://www.evolenthealth.com

The potential market cap would be $3,601m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Evolent Health, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. Evolent Health was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.