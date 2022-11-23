Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.6% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc found using ticker (EVH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 40.88. Now with the previous closing price of 26.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.63 and the 200 day MA is 30.87. The company has a market cap of $2,780m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.evolenthealth.com

The potential market cap would be $4,242m based on the market concensus.

Evolent Health, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management. It offers financial and administrative management services, such as health plan services, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients, population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost-effective care. The Clinical Solutions segment offers specialty care management services support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation and specific market dynamics in oncology and cardiology; and holistic total cost of care improvement. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.