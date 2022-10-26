Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Evolent Health, Inc with ticker code (EVH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 40 and has a mean target at 46.57. Now with the previous closing price of 30.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,043m. Visit the company website at: https://www.evolenthealth.com

The potential market cap would be $4,596m based on the market concensus.

Evolent Health, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management. It offers financial and administrative management services, such as health plan services, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients, population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost-effective care. The Clinical Solutions segment offers specialty care management services support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation and specific market dynamics in oncology and cardiology; and holistic total cost of care improvement. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

