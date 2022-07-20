Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc found using ticker (EVH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 35 and has a mean target at 42.33. Now with the previous closing price of 31.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The day 50 moving average is 29.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.24. The company has a market cap of $2,978m. Visit the company website at: https://www.evolenthealth.com

The potential market cap would be $4,002m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Evolent Health, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management. It offers financial and administrative management services, such as health plan services, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients, population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost-effective care. The Clinical Solutions segment offers specialty care management services support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation and specific market dynamics in oncology and cardiology; and holistic total cost of care improvement. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.