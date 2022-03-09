Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc found using ticker (EVH) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 37.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The 50 day MA is 24.76 while the 200 day moving average is 25.01. The company has a market cap of $2,593m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.evolenthealth.com

The potential market cap would be $3,420m based on the market concensus.

Evolent Health, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management. It offers financial and administrative management services, such as health plan services, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients, population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost-effective care. The Clinical Solutions segment offers specialty care management services support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation and specific market dynamics in oncology and cardiology; and holistic total cost of care improvement. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.