Evolent Health, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Evolent Health, Inc with ticker code (EVH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 34. Now with the previous closing price of 27.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.16. The company has a market cap of $2,493m. Find out more information at: http://www.evolenthealth.com

Evolent Health, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. Evolent Health was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.