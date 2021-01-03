Evoke Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 253.2% Upside

Evoke Pharma found using ticker (EVOK) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 253.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.98 while the 200 day moving average is 3.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $68m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evokepharma.com

Evoke Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.