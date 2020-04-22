Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 128.3% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 11.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 128.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $277m. Find out more information at: http://www.evofem.com
Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.