Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 124.4% Upside

Evofem Biosciences found using ticker (EVFM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6 and has a mean target at 11.6. Now with the previous closing price of 5.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 124.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.45. The company has a market cap of $259m. Find out more information at: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

