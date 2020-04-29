Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 121.2% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 121.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.88 and the 200 day moving average is 5.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $239m. Company Website: http://www.evofem.com
Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.