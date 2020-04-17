Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 118.9% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 11.6. With the stocks previous close at 5.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 118.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5 and the 200 day MA is 5.45. The market cap for the company is $260m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn