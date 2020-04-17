Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 118.9% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 11.6. With the stocks previous close at 5.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 118.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5 and the 200 day MA is 5.45. The market cap for the company is $260m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evofem.com
Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.