Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.6% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6 with a mean TP of 11.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 117.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.04 and the 200 day moving average is 5.46. The market cap for the company is $269m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evofem.com
Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.