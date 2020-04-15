Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.6% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6 with a mean TP of 11.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 117.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.04 and the 200 day moving average is 5.46. The market cap for the company is $269m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn