Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 110.1% Upside

Evofem Biosciences found using ticker (EVFM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6 and has a mean target at 11.6. Now with the previous closing price of 5.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 110.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.94 while the 200 day moving average is 5.47. The company has a market cap of $279m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn