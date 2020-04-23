Evofem Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 110.1% Upside

Evofem Biosciences found using ticker (EVFM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6 and has a mean target at 11.6. Now with the previous closing price of 5.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 110.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.94 while the 200 day moving average is 5.47. The company has a market cap of $279m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.evofem.com
Evofem Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women’s sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.