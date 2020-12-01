Evofem Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 275.5% Upside

Evofem Biosciences found using ticker (EVFM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 3 and has a mean target at 8.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 275.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.45 and the 200 day moving average is 2.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $182m. Visit the company website at: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences , a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.