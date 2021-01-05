Evofem Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 248.5% Upside

Evofem Biosciences found using ticker (EVFM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 3 with a mean TP of 8.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 248.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.27 while the 200 day moving average is 2.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $207m. Company Website: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.