Evofem Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 215.8% Upside

Evofem Biosciences with ticker code (EVFM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 3 and has a mean target at 8.4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 215.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.36 and the 200 day moving average is 2.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $221m. Find out more information at: http://www.evofem.com

Evofem Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.