EVI Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

EVI Industries found using ticker (EVH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 26.83. With the stocks previous close at 21.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.58 and the 200 day MA is 19.74. The market cap for the company is $1,920m. Find out more information at: http://www.evolenthealth.com

Evolent Health, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments. This segment also offers specialty care management solutions that support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation, and specific market dynamics; and comprehensive health plan administrative services that helps providers assemble the complete infrastructure required to operate, manage, and capitalize on a variety of financial and administrative management services. The True Health segment operates a commercial health plan for small and large businesses in New Mexico. Evolent Health was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

