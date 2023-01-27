Everyman Media Group PLC 54.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group PLC with ticker (LON:EMAN) now has a potential upside of 54.5% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Everyman Media Group PLC share price of 91 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 54.5%. Trading has ranged between 75 (52 week low) and 147 (52 week high) with an average of 43,776 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £82,288,108.











