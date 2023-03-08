Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 76 and has a mean target at 88.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 81.03 while the 200 day moving average is 83.57. The company has a market cap of $26,377m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $30,914m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.