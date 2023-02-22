Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 76 calculating the average target price we see 89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.5 while the 200 day moving average is 84.18. The market cap for the company is $27,307m. Find out more information at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $30,277m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.