Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 90.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.61 and the 200 day moving average is 85.66. The company has a market cap of $28,385m. Find out more information at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $31,124m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.