Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 86.74. With the stocks previous close at 80.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 78.71 and the 200 day MA is 85.4. The market cap for the company is $28,216m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $30,441m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.