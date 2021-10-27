Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 82 with a mean TP of 90.61. With the stocks previous close at 86.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 85.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.47. The market cap for the company is $29,564m. Company Website: http://www.eversource.com

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 216,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.