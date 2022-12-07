Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) found using ticker (ES) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 87.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 77.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.34. The company has a market cap of $29,383m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $30,623m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.