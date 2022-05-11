Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 88 calculating the average target price we see 94.29. Now with the previous closing price of 90.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.96 while the 200 day moving average is 86.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,739m. Find out more information at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $32,012m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.