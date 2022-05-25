Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) found using ticker (ES) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 88 with the average target price sitting at 94.12. Now with the previous closing price of 91.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 89.2 and the 200 day moving average is 87.05. The market cap for the company is $31,949m. Company Website: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $32,940m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.