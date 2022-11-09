Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 86.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day MA is 81.11 and the 200 day MA is 85.83. The market cap for the company is $26,454m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $30,456m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

