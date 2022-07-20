Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) with ticker code (ES) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 84 with a mean TP of 92.59. With the stocks previous close at 82.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 86.71 while the 200 day moving average is 86.6. The market cap for the company is $28,711m. Company Website: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $32,242m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.