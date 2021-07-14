Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) found using ticker (ES) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 82 with a mean TP of 91.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.42 while the 200 day moving average is 84.42. The company has a market cap of $28,484m. Company Website: http://www.eversource.com

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 216,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.