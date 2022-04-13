Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) found using ticker (ES) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 91.18. Now with the previous closing price of 91.78 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.66 and the 200 day MA is 86.28. The market cap for the company is $32,006m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eversource.com

The potential market cap would be $31,797m based on the market concensus.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.