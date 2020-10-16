Eversource Energy (D/B/A) – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Eversource Energy (D/B/A) found using ticker (ES) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 81 calculating the mean target price we have 91.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 85.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,116m. Company Website: http://www.eversource.com

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

